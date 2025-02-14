Loaded Guns, High-Capacity Magazines: Man Charged After Mount Vernon Weapons Bust, DA Says

Malachi Beccan, age 27, of Mount Vernon, was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday, Feb. 13, following an indictment on weapons charges, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to court documents, Beccan was found in possession of two loaded firearms—a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and a Cobray 9mm pistol—on Jan. 23, 2025. He was also allegedly in possession of five large-capacity magazines.

He was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Beccan pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Judge George Fufidio continued the bail conditions previously set during a Mount Vernon City Court hearing, the DA's Office said.

Following Beccan's arrest, Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace said that the weapons "might have been used to commit far graver crimes than the ones charged here today."

"I am grateful for the quick action of the police officers and investigators who took these guns off our streets," Cacace continued.

The charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in state prison.

