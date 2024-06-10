Shots Fired At Mount Vernon Intersection: Suspect Eludes Police After Chase

The incident happened on Friday, June 7, when Mount Vernon Police officers heard gunshots in the area of 6th Avenue and 4th Street, according to city officials.

Officers began chasing a suspect who they believed fired the shots. However, the suspect managed to escape despite "extensive efforts," officials said.

No victims were reported to be injured in connection with the shooting. No property damage was reported either, officials said.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510, or submit anonymous tips by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

