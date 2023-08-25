Retired Mount Vernon Police Sergeant, Army Vet Dies

Retired Mount Vernon Police Sergeant Jessie Kimble died on Friday, Aug. 18 at the age of 84, Mount Vernon Police announced.

Kimble, a resident of Yonkers, served with the department for over 25 years before retiring, according to his obituary.

He joined the department after returning home from service with the US Army.

"Our condolences go to his family and loved ones," Mount Vernon Police said on social media.

A service for Kimble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ruggiero & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Yonkers at 732 Yonkers Ave.

A funeral service with military honors will then be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the same location.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.