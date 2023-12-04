Suspect Nabbed After Stabbing Woman Found Screaming For Help In Mount Vernon: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Saturday, Dec. 2 just before 5:30 p.m., when the woman was heard screaming for help in Mount Vernon in the area of South 8th Avenue and West Sandford Boulevard, according to Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

Mount Vernon Police officers soon found the victim walking east on West Sandford Boulevard while wearing a bloodied shirt and bleeding from the head. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times and told officers that the incident had happened at a residence on South 8th Avenue.

After giving police a description of the suspect, the woman was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once officers responded to the location where the stabbing had happened, they soon located the suspect, identified as Martin Argeta of Mount Vernon. He was arrested at the scene before being taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, as he had suffered cuts on his hands during the incident.

Upon his release from the hospital, Argeta was taken to the Mount Vernon Police Department Jail and charged with first-degree assault. He will be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Monday, Dec. 4, Allen said.

Both Argeta and the victim are expected to make a full recovery, Allen added.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

