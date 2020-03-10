COVID-19: Schools Announce Closures, Schedule Adjustments For Tuesday, March 10

The following are schedule adjustments by schools and school districts for Tuesday, March 10 due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Westchester County

The Harvey Schoo l, Katonah, classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week leading into spring break, from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 13.

Port Chester Public Schools , two-hour delayed start to allow the district to prepare for alternative learning opportunities for our students, families and staff in the event of a school closure.

Scarsdale Public Schools remain closed through Wednesday, March 18 after a middle school faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

Windward School, White Plains: All divisions of the school are closed for students, parents, and guardians from Tuesday, March 10 through the end of spring break. Classes are scheduled to resume at the conclusion of spring break on Monday, March 30.

Rockland County

East Ramapo Central School District , closed after three students who attend Ramapo High School, Pomona Middle School and Hempstead Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

