COVID-19: Fairfield County School Districts Announce Delayed Start, Early Dismissal

The following are school district schedule adjustments for Tuesday, March 10 due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fairfield County

Westport Public Schools will operate on a three-hour delayed start for students to provide additional planning time necessary for staff members to complete work associated with developing instructional materials, including online lessons, in the event of a prolonged school closing.

Weston Public Schools , early dismissal to allow administrators and teachers time to prepare materials in the event of a long-term closure.

Weston Middle School and Weston High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

Hurlbutt Elementary and Weston Intermediate School will dismiss at 12:35 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.