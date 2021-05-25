Contact Us
Two Hospitalized After Fiery Crash In Northern Westchester

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The scene of the two-vehicle crash after the fire was extinguished. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Another look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department

Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester.

It happened just before noontime on Tuesday, May 25 in Somers on Route 100 and Elmer Galloway Road.

Before arrival by firefighters and EMS personnel, a state trooper applied a tourniquet to a seriously injured driver of one of the vehicles, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

A vehicle fire that broke out after the crash was quickly extinguished.

The two drivers involved were transported to local hospitals with their conditions unknown as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

