Two Hospitalized After Fiery Crash In Northern Westchester

Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester.

It happened just before noontime on Tuesday, May 25 in Somers on Route 100 and Elmer Galloway Road.

Before arrival by firefighters and EMS personnel, a state trooper applied a tourniquet to a seriously injured driver of one of the vehicles, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

A vehicle fire that broke out after the crash was quickly extinguished.

The two drivers involved were transported to local hospitals with their conditions unknown as of late Tuesday afternoon.

