Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Westchester Man Goes Missing While Jogging
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect After Homeowner Interrupts Burglary Attempt In Northern Westchester

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are searching for a dark-colored Subaru that was used during an alleged interrupted burglary in Northern Westchester.
New York State Police are searching for a dark-colored Subaru that was used during an alleged interrupted burglary in Northern Westchester. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State police searching for a vehicle that was used in an interrupted burglary in Northern Westchester in which the residents were home.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, in Somers, when a Lakeview Drive resident called 911 to report that they woke up after hearing noises and went outside of his home where he saw five or six men enter a vehicle and speed off, said Trooper AJ Hicks said.

They also told police the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Subaru, had damaged the undercarriage of the vehicle when it struck a drain while leaving the area. 

State police then put out a BOLO or "be on the lookout for" call for the vehicle which may have a Pennsylvania license plate with the number KWM5916.

Police are still looking for the vehicle. If seen, call state police at 914-769-2600. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.