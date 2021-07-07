Police Search For Suspect After Homeowner Interrupts Burglary Attempt In Northern Westchester

State police searching for a vehicle that was used in an interrupted burglary in Northern Westchester in which the residents were home.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, in Somers, when a Lakeview Drive resident called 911 to report that they woke up after hearing noises and went outside of his home where he saw five or six men enter a vehicle and speed off, said Trooper AJ Hicks said.

They also told police the vehicle, described as a dark-colored Subaru, had damaged the undercarriage of the vehicle when it struck a drain while leaving the area.

State police then put out a BOLO or "be on the lookout for" call for the vehicle which may have a Pennsylvania license plate with the number KWM5916.

Police are still looking for the vehicle. If seen, call state police at 914-769-2600.

