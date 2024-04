One lane in both directions of Route 9A will close between Pleasantville Road in Mount Pleasant and Chappaqua Road in Briarcliff Manor on both Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Officials said the closures will last between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days and will allow crews to perform guide rail repairs.

