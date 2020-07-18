Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Drove Drunk With BAC Twice Legal Limit In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
I-95 in Mamaroneck.
I-95 in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Fairfield County man was driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he was stopped by New York State Police troopers on I-95 in Westchester.

Troopers stopped Bridgeport resident Miguel Guzman-Barzallo, 36, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 on I-95 in Mamaroneck when he committed multiple traffic violations.

Police said that while interviewing Guzman-Barzallo during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that he was intoxicated. At the New York State Police barrack in New Rochelle, Guzman-Barzallo submitted to a breathalyzer and it was determined his blood alcohol content was .19 percent.

Guzman-Barzallo was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Guzman-Barzallo was later released and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mamaroneck Court on Monday, Aug. 24. 

