Fireworks Display To Cause Parkway Closures In Valhalla: Here's Where

The Westchester Parks Foundation's Music Fest & Fireworks celebration, which will be held on Wednesday evening, July 3 at the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla at 1 Bronx River Pkwy., is set to bring fun and festivities for countless residents.

However, the event will also impact traffic in the surrounding area. Starting in the late afternoon, the Bronx River Parkway north of Virginia Road in Valhalla as well as the southern end of the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant will both close, the Westchester County Police Department announced.

Additionally, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., road closures are scheduled for the area of North Broadway, Route 22, Hillandale Avenue, Clove Road, and other surrounding secondary roads in North White Plains, the North Castle Police Department said.

Motorists traveling the area during their evening commutes should find alternate routes. Any residents attending the event should leave extra time and follow all posted detours and directions from police officers at traffic control points, authorities said.

As for the event's parking situation, spots will be available at Kensico Dam Plaza and at the Valhalla and North White Plains train stations. However, the Clove Road Field in North Castle will not be available this year, police said.

Police and Seasonal Park Rangers will be deployed throughout the event to ensure the safety of those who attend.

