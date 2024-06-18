Petition Calls For Renaming Of Westchester Community College Entrance After Former President

Following a proposal from retired professor Sheldon Malev, a petition spearheaded by the office of Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner calls for renaming the college's entrance on Knollwood Road to its Valhalla campus after former President Joseph Hankin.

Hankin, who served as president for more than 40 years between 1971 and 2013, died in January 2019 at the age of 78.

Over his 42 years as president, Hankin was an important member of the team that expanded the Westchester Community College Foundation, which has raised substantial resources in support of faculty and staff. He also helped open the campus to the surrounding community, expand academic programs, and opened extension centers.

According to Malev, Hankin helped establish the Knollwood Road entrance during his time as president to facilitate traffic flow better.

"Every time I drive that way, I remember Dr. Hankin’s announcement of the 'new road' and feel a debt of gratitude for having the ease of entry and exit, that we did not have previously," Malev wrote in his proposal, adding that the roadway and gate should be renamed "Dr. Joseph N. Hankin Way" and “Hankin Gate."

Feiner also expressed his support for the idea.

"I remember how passionate Dr. Hankin was about the college, about students, about the county and how much he did to make the college the fantastic institution it is," Feiner said, adding that he signed the petition.

As of Monday, June 17, the petition had 18 signatures.

