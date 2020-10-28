Funeral Services Announced For Longtime Police Officer Killed In Northern Westchester Crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a longtime Putnam County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in a double-fatal crash in Northern Westchester.

Michael J. Moore, 50, of Mahopac, was killed around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 on Route 6N, said Yorktown Police.

When police and fire officials arrived on the scene, they found Moore, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, dead.

Denise Ryan, 56, also of Mahopac, the driver of the second vehicle, was found injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Moore began his career with the New York City Department of Probation in 1997 as a probation officer. In 1998 he went on to become a police officer with the New York City Police Department. In September of 2003, he left the City of New York and became a patrolman for Hastings-On-Hudson Police Department where he remained until his retirement in 2019.

After retiring from the Hastings-On-Hudson PD, Moore joined the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department where he was assigned to the Special Patrol Division.

Michael J. Moore was a member of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Moore is survived by his wife Janene and his children Jenna, Ryan, and John.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc., 418 Route 6, Mahopac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 221 E Lake Blvd Mahopac.

Immediately following Mass, Moore will be escorted to his final resting place at the Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.

Please, remember masks are required.

