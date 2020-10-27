ID Released For Woman Killed In Double-Fatal Northern Westchester Crash

Police have identified a 56-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle crash that also killed a longtime area police officer in Northern Westchester over the weekend.

Denise Ryan, of Mahopac, was killed during the crash around 5:59 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 25, while driving her Honda Accord southbound on Route 6N in Yorktown, said Yorktown Police.

The second driver killed was Michael J. Moore, a 50-year-old Mahopac resident, who also worked for the New York City Police Department before retiring from the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department in 2019. He worked as an officer for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at the time of his death.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Ryan was transported to the Westchester County Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the Town of Yorktown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit with help from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141.

