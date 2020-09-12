COVID-19: Here's Latest Positive Testing Rate For Hudson Valley; Number Of New Cases By County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to newly released data on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Of a total of 102,925 test results reported on Friday, Sept. 11 to New York State yesterday, 849, or 0.82 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Sept. 9: 1.1 percent

Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.2 percent

Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Westchester, 32

Rockland, 20

Orange County, 17

Dutchess, 9

Ulster, 6

Putnam, 4

Sullivan, 1

A total of 849 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 443,640 during the pandemic.

There were two deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley, bringing the total to 25,382 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 467 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted - 58

Hospital Counties - 34

Number ICU - 127 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 51 (-3)

Total Discharges - 75,707 (+58)

