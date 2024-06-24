Passenger Rescued From Crashed Vehicle On Saw Mill River Parkway In Hawthorne

The incident happened on Saturday, June 22 around 12:15 a.m., when a car crashed on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway just north of Exit 25, according to the Hawthorne Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found that one person was still trapped in the car, which had crashed off the roadway. Firefighters then used hurst tools to extricate the passenger.

After the rescue, the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash was not released.

