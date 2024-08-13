Update: Heavy Rains Prompt Beach Closures In Mamaroneck While Several Reopen

The closure updates were announced by county officials on Tuesday, Aug. 13 following water retesting conducted after several locations were originally closed on Monday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 8.

County-owned beaches that remain closed to swimmers because of heavy rainfall include:

Mamaroneck:

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;

Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park West Beach.

Beaches closed as a result of harmful algae blooms include:

Mohegan Lake:

Mohegan Beach Park District Beach;

Mohegan Colony Association Beach.

Visitors to the above beaches are advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice.

Beaches now allowed to reopen to swimmers include:

Croton-on-Hudson:

Croton Point Park Beach;

Rye:

Rye Town Park Beach;

Rye Playland Beach;

Coveleigh Club.

Larchmont:

Larchmont Manor Park;

Larchmont Shore Club.

Mamaroneck:

Beach Point Club;

Orienta Beach Club.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park East Beach;

Davenport Club;

Greentree Club;

Surf Club.

