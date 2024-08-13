Partly Cloudy 78°

Update: Heavy Rains Prompt Beach Closures In Mamaroneck While Several Reopen

Beachgoers, there's good news and bad news: several beaches in Westchester shuttered by health officials after heavy rains have reopened, while some remain closed to visitors. 

Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The closure updates were announced by county officials on Tuesday, Aug. 13 following water retesting conducted after several locations were originally closed on Monday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 8. 

County-owned beaches that remain closed to swimmers because of heavy rainfall include:

Mamaroneck:

  • Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;
  • Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle: 

  • Hudson Park West Beach.

Beaches closed as a result of harmful algae blooms include: 

Mohegan Lake: 

  • Mohegan Beach Park District Beach;
  • Mohegan Colony Association Beach.

Visitors to the above beaches are advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice.

Beaches now allowed to reopen to swimmers include:

Croton-on-Hudson: 

  • Croton Point Park Beach;

Rye: 

  • Rye Town Park Beach;
  • Rye Playland Beach;
  • Coveleigh Club.

Larchmont:

  • Larchmont Manor Park;
  • Larchmont Shore Club.

Mamaroneck: 

  • Beach Point Club;
  • Orienta Beach Club.

New Rochelle:

  • Hudson Park East Beach;
  • Davenport Club;
  • Greentree Club;
  • Surf Club.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

