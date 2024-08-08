Sewage Discharge Prompts Beach Closures In Larchmont: Here's Where

The two beaches, both located in Larchmont, were shut down by the county's Health Department on Thursday, Aug. 8 due to a sewage discharge from the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities Beach Avenue Pump Station.

The beaches now closed are:

Larchmont Manor Park Beach;

Larchmont Shore Club Beach.

Any residents in the area should avoid contact with the water until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

