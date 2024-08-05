Several Beaches Closed In Mamaroneck After Heavy Rain

The beach closures were announced on Monday, Aug. 6 by the Westchester County Health Department following excessive rainfall the day before.

The following beaches will be closed on Monday:

Mamaroneck:

Harbor Island;

Beach Point Club;

Orienta Beach Club;

Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club.

Rye:

Covleigh Club.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park Beach;

Davenport Club;

Greentree Club;

Surf Club.

The beaches may be allowed to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 6 if heavy rainfall does not happen until then, officials said.

According to county health officials, heavy rainfall and discharges from stormwater drains can bring high levels of harmful bacteria that cause illness.

