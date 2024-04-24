Mamaroneck resident Mary Soto, age 62, pleaded guilty to defrauding the Mamaroneck Public Library on Wednesday, April 24, according to library officials.

Her plea bargain includes a $43,900 fine and 3 years probation, officials added.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, between May 2016 and February 2023, Soto stole around $44,769 from the library's bank accounts in the form of credit card and recurring debit transactions. She would then use these funds for personal expenses.

Soto was put on administrative leave in February 2023 after the library's Board of Trustees learned of financial irregularities. The library then commenced a comprehensive financial forensic audit focused on potential misappropriation of funds.

Following the audit, Soto resigned from the library after 27 years in the position. She was eventually arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, and charged with third-degree grand larceny, which she pleaded guilty to on Wednesday.

In addition to stealing funds, Soto also deceived the Library Board with false financial statements that led them to believe they had millions of dollars in cash reserves that they did not have, according to the library.

Because of this, a massive shortfall nearly forced the library to close. However, former Mayor Tom Murphy and the Village Board secured $1.2 million to keep the institution open, which they should be able to pay back by the end of fiscal year 2025.

Library Director Jennifer O’Neill said Soto's plea bargain will not solve the institution's problems but will help it move forward.

"It does not begin to repair the damages done," said Library Director Jennifer O’Neill, who continued, "But we will have to turn the page and continue the long struggle to make the library whole again. I have faith that, going forward, the library board will secure adequate, sustainable funding - which will enable us to pay back the funds we were forced to borrow in order to keep the library open."

