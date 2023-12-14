Update: Former Business Manager Steals Over $44K From Mamaroneck Library, DA Says

Mamaroneck resident Mary Soto, age 62, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14, months after resigning from her position as business manager at the Mamaroneck Public Library, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, between May 2016 and February 2023, Soto stole around $44,769 from the library's bank accounts in the form of credit card and recurring debit transactions. She would then use these funds for personal expenses, officials said.

Soto resigned from the library in March after 27 years in the position, which was prompted when she was put on administrative leave in February when the library discovered financial irregularities. After this, the institution commenced a financial forensic audit.

Soto's alleged actions almost forced the library to close, as the library's Board of Trustees had announced in early April that the library would need $1.4 million in funds to stay open after Soto led them to believe it possessed a large surplus of funds that did not exist.

Luckily, Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy and the Board of Trustees decided to approve tax anticipation notes for the library to keep it open. The library will then repay them out of its future tax revenues, Murphy explained in April.

Following her arrest, Soto was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Her next court appearance will be on Thursday, Jan. 25.

"We are committed to seeking accountability for the alleged betrayal of trust by a lifelong Mamaroneck resident who held a position of leadership in the community," Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said of Soto's arrest.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

