New Goodwill Store To Open In Larchmont: Here's Where

The first day of business for the Goodwill store, located next to Walgreens at 1333 West Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) in Larchmont, will be on Tuesday, June 25.

The 4,976-square-foot store will offer a selection of used and new women's, men's, and kids' clothing in addition to household wares.

The store will open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Because Goodwill is a nonprofit, anyone who donates used items to the store will receive a tax receipt upon request.

