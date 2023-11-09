Firefighter, 2 Others Injured In Blaze At Larchmont Eatery

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 just after 10 a.m., when the Larchmont Fire Department responded to an active basement fire at Bagels by Sofia located at 145 Chatsworth Ave.

According to the department, arriving crews found plenty of smoke pouring from the eatery and upon entering, discovered heavy flames in the basement. Firefighters then evacuated everyone in the eatery as well as the two adjourning buildings before searching for any extension of the fire.

Crews eventually confirmed that the blaze was contained in the basement and eventually were able to extinguish it. The cause of the fire was later discovered to be accidental as a result of an electrical issue, the department said, adding that the restaurant was damaged by smoke.

Two civilians suffered minor injuries during the blaze. Additionally, a firefighter was taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance for a medical condition.

All units left the scene of the fire by around 1:15 p.m. In addition to the Larchmont Fire Department, other organizations that helped in the response included:

Larchmont Police, Building, Water, and Public Works Departments;

Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps;

New Rochelle, Town of Mamaroneck, Pelham Manor, Rye, Scarsdale, Eastchester, and Greenville Fire Departments;

Westchester County Cause and Origin Team;

Westchester County Health Department;

60 Control.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.