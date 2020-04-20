Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Municipality In Westchester
Black Bear Not Under Any Stay-Home Order Takes Stroll Down Main Street

Kathy Reakes
This bear, nicknamed Dan Berry, was spotted in downtown Danbury this morning.
This bear, nicknamed Dan Berry, was spotted in downtown Danbury this morning. Photo Credit: Joe Cavo via Mayor Mark Boughton/Facebook

Just when everyone is inside obeying the Stay Home, Stay Safe, rule, a local bear nicknamed "Dan Berry" came to visit a local main street.

According to a post by Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton on Monday, April 20, the bear was spotted on Main Street and New Street Fire House.

The bear was spotted and photographed by Danbury City Council President Joe Cavo.

No word back from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection if the bear is tagged or will be relocated.

At least he has plenty of room to roam.

