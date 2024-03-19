Lane Closures To Affect I-684, Route 120 In Harrison For Over Month

The lane reductions will affect I-84 in Dutchess County, as well as I-684 and Route 120 in Westchester, through Tuesday, April 30, the New York State Department of Transportation announced this week.

The following lane closures are planned:

One lane along both directions of I-84 between Exit 44 (Route 52) in East Fishkill and Exit 46 (Route 9) in Fishkill will close between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays;

Two lanes along both directions of I-684 between Exit 1 (I-287) in Harrison and Exit 3 (Route 22) in North Castle will close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday through Friday nights;

Between Exit 1 and Exit 3 of I-684, one northbound lane will close between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and one southbound lane will close between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Additionally, one lane will close in both directions on Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.;

One lane will close in both directions at all times along Route 120 between American Lane and Getaway Lane in Harrison.

The closures will allow crews to perform bridge painting, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.