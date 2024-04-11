New Haven County resident Stephen Escoffery of Waterbury faces charges in Westchester County in connection with a shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Harrison in December 2022, the New York State Police announced on Wednesday, April 10.

According to police, investigators determined that Escoffery had fired a gun at another motorist on the highway while driving a 2020 BMW X5 as part of a road rage incident.

Escoffery was later arrested in Connecticut in January 2023 and found to be in possession of a firearm and also in violation of probation restrictions from a prior conviction in the state, according to authorities.

After his criminal proceedings in Connecticut concluded, an indictment obtained by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office was unsealed and Escoffery was arrested in New York on Tuesday, April 9. After his arraignment in Westchester County Court, he was taken to Westchester County Jail.

Escoffery is charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree attempted assault;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Second-degree criminal mischief.

