Woman Killed In Hit-Run Hartsdale Crash Was Beloved Community Leader

Stephanie Kavourias, age 65, of the hamlet of Hartsdale, was struck by a driver allegedly high on drugs or alcohol around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the area of 177 Hartsdale Ave., in Hartsdale.

Kavourias, who was highly respected in the community for her service as the former manager of the Hartsdale Parking Authority, was struck by a vehicle driven by Antonio Sanchez Robles, age 42, of Brooklyn, who fled the scene, said the Town of Greenburgh Police Department.

Known throughout the area for helping others, Kavourias also served as the leader of her co-op in Hartsdale and was a former member of the Greenburgh Planning Board, said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

Prior to her appointment as manager of the Parking Authority, she was a dedicated employee working for the town of Greenburgh, Feiner said.

"Over the years, Stephanie worked hard, advocating for residents who live on E Hartsdale Ave," Feiner said.

She also pushed for the beautification of the Avenue, and more attractive storefronts. And she expressed her views --pushing for sound planning decisions.

"Her passing is an enormous loss to the town and to the Avenue," he added. "She will be missed but her contributions will always be remembered and appreciated."

Robles was charged with:

Criminal possession controlled substance

Leaving the scene of an accident causing death

Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs

Driving while intoxicated

A fugitive from justice, Robles was remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Feiner said he would be meeting with the Town Board and the Police Department to come up with plans for keeping pedestrians safe on the roadways.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

