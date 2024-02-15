Update: Man Gets New Charges In Hit-Run Death Of Beloved Community Leader In Hartsdale

Brooklyn resident Antonio Robles-Sanchez was indicted for the hit-run death of 65-year-old Stephanie Kavourias that happened in Hartsdale in August 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Feb. 15.

According to the DA's Office, around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, Robles-Sanchez drove his Dodge Ram truck while under the influence of drugs and struck Kavourias while she was crossing the intersection of Rockledge Road and East Hartsdale Avenue in Hartsdale. He then allegedly drove away from the scene.

Kavourias, well-known in Hartsdale as the former manager of the Hartsdale Parking Authority, was then taken to White Plains Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident, Robles-Sanchez was found and arrested in White Plains by Greenburgh Police with help from the White Plains Police Department. He was allegedly found to have cocaine when he was arrested, officials said.

Robles-Sanchez is now charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting;

Criminally negligent homicide;

Driving while ability impaired by drugs;

Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Robles-Sanchez was arraigned in Westchester County Court. His bail remains set at $500,000 cash, $750,000 bond, and $1 million partially secured bond, and he will next appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Westchester District Attorney condemned Robles-Sanchez's alleged actions.

"The defendant’s alleged behavior took the life of a cherished member of the Greenburgh community," she said, continuing, "We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable for his actions in this senseless tragedy. Our hearts remain with family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Kavourias.”

In addition to her role with the Parking Authority, Kavourias also served as the leader of her co-op in Hartsdale and had also been a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board. She was well-known for her love of helping others, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

In her role on the Planning Board, she often pushed for beautification of East Hartsdale Avenue, including more attractive storefronts.

"Her passing is an enormous loss to the town and to the Avenue," Feiner said in August.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.