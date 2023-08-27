Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Woman Struck In Broad Daylight On Busy Roadway In Hartsdale

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the hamlet of Hartsdale.

The victim was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 177 East Hartsdale Ave., according to Town of Greenburgh Police.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at White Plains Hospital.

The vehicle, which fled the scene, was later located, and the driver was apprehended. The name of the person charged has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

