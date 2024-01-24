Update: Leak Causing Icy Conditions On Busy Hartsdale Road To Be Addressed, Officials Say

Over the past couple of years, a leak on West Hartsdale Avenue (Route 100A) in Hartsdale has caused icy conditions during the colder months as a result of water flowing down the road. However, officials from the New York State Department of Transportation are planning to soon begin work on fixing the leak, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to Feiner, who received a communication from state officials on Tuesday morning, contractors will be conducting the needed construction work over the next few weeks.

This will include the installation of two new structures at the north end of the roadway, which has already been completed; the installation of drainage pipes on the south end of the road; the installation of roadway cross weeps; and paving work. Much of the drainage work is expected to be completed in three weeks, officials added.

However, this schedule may be affected by poor winter weather, and is subject to change, officials said.

"Sorry for any inconvenience," Feiner told residents facing traffic delays on West Hartsdale Avenue as construction continues.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

