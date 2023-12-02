Mostly Cloudy 52°

Leak Causes 'Dangerous Icy Conditions' On Busy Hartsdale Road: 'Be Careful'

Officials are warning motorists of icy conditions on a busy Westchester road as they wait for crews to begin repairing the leak causing the issue.

<p>The leak is affecting West Hartsdale Avenue (Route 100A) in Hartsdale.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
According to an announcement by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner on Friday, Dec. 1, a leak on West Hartsdale Avenue (Route 100A) in Hartsdale has been causing "dangerous icy conditions" on cold days as a result of water flowing down the roadway. 

The conditions have caused cars to slide on the ice, Feiner said, adding that luckily, no crashes have happened.

Because the road is owned by the state and not the town, Feiner said residents will have to wait for the Department of Transportation to begin repair work. 

As of now, state crews are planning to begin the work during the week of Monday, Dec. 11, Feiner said, adding that there is a delay because of problems with procuring the needed materials. 

Until the work starts, state crews will be monitoring the road and applying salt as necessary. 

"In the meantime be careful," Feiner warned residents who travel on the road. 

