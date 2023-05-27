Duo Seen Breaking Into Car Caught After Leaving Behind Stolen Vehicle In Hartsdale: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 22 around 3:30 a.m., when officers responded to Holmes Avenue in Hartsdale after receiving a report of two men breaking into a resident's vehicle, Greenburgh Police Lieutenant Dennis Basulto said on Monday, May 22.

After being alarmed by the resident, the two men ran from the area, leaving behind a vehicle that had previously been stolen, according to Basulto.

After an investigation, the two men were later caught and apprehended on West Hartsdale Avenue and taken to Greenburgh Police headquarters, where they were charged with five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The suspects were identified as New York City residents Alberto Frias and Robert Reed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured any suspicious activity on surveillance video is asked to call Greenburgh PD at 914-989-1700.

