Hillside Avenue (Route 100) in Greenburgh is closed at the intersection with Valimar Boulevard as the result of a fallen tree, Greenburgh Police said on Friday, April 12 around 1:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to get around the closure.

Police said updates would be provided as they become available. The road was still closed as of 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

