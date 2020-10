Rob Astorino plans to sponsor term limit legislation for every state elected official, if he's elected to the state senate.

Poll What do you think about that? I agree with Rob Astorino that term limits are needed in New York. I oppose term limits for state elected officials. I have no opinion. Submit Vote View Results Current Results What do you think about that? I agree with Rob Astorino that term limits are needed in New York. 100%

I oppose term limits for state elected officials. 0%

I have no opinion. 0% Back to Vote