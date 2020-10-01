Politics 2020: Rob Astorino Poll

State Senator Peter Harckham’s controversial no-cash-bail law allows the immediate release of career criminals for crimes including: Criminal possession of a gun on school grounds; Criminal sale of a controlled substance on/near school grounds; Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor; Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone; Failure to register as a sex offender; Promoting or possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child; Animal torture; Arson in the third and fourth degree; and Manslaughter in the second degree. Rob Astorino wants immediate repeal of the Harckham no-cash-bail law.

