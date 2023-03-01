Contact Us
COVID-19: Dutchess' Savannah Guthrie Rushes Off TODAY Set After Testing Positive 3rd Time

'Today' Show co-host Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.
Popular TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie had to leave the set early on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after testing positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

Guthrie, who lives in the Hudson Valley in Dutchess County, took a rapid COVID-19 test while the show was on the air after saying she didn't feel well.

She did not appear again after the 7:30 a.m. hour after testing positive for the third time, NBC News said.

Co-worker Sheinelle Jones, who was sitting beside Guthrie, gave an update to viewers and said on Twitter: "So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery." 

Weatherman Al Roker joked about sitting next to Guthrie on the show, as he slowly moved away as Jones made the announcement.

The feisty lawyer, known for her direct style of interviewing, previously tested positive for the virus in January and May 2022, said NBC News.

No word on Wednesday, March 1 on how Guthrie is feeling.

To read the entire NBC story click here. 

