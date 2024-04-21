Fog/Mist 45°

Newtown Man Struck, Killed By Train In Pawling ID'd

The identity has been released of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley. 

 Photo Credit: Metro-North
Joe Lombardi
The incident happened on the railroad's Harlem Line in Dutchess County at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Appalachian Trail station in Pawling, according to the MTA.

On Sunday morning, April 21, MTA Deputy Communications Director Aaron Donovan identified the man who was struck as being from Connecticut: Fairfield County resident James Hare, age 62, of Newtown.

Service was suspended between Wassaic and Southeast from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday following the incident.

