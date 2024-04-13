Dutchess County resident Giuseppe Vassallo, age 43, of Pawling, who was initially charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of Nathaniel Vieira, age 42, also of Pawling, on Saturday, March 2, saw his charges increased to murder on Thursday, April 11, said Sinead McLoughlin of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office.

During the violent encounter, Vassallo and another man, John Sorell, age 27, also from Pawling, attacked Vieira and others. During the fight, shots were fired. The gunfire injured no one, but Vieira was stabbed multiple times in the upper and lower torso, state police said.

State police said Vieira was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he died several days later.

During a home search, troopers also recovered a live alligator in the basement, state police said.

Vassallo was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. The second attacker, Sorell, has not seen his charges upgraded.

This remains a developing story.

