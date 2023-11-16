Pawling Crash That Killed Dover Plains Man Under Investigation For Failure To Yield, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 on Route 22 in the village of Pawling.

According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2020 GMC Terrain operated by Robert Tompkins of Dover Plains was traveling northbound on Route 22 when it struck a 2010 Jeep Cherokee making a left turn from Reservoir Road onto Route 22.

Tompkins, age 74, was later pronounced dead at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, and the operator of the Jeep was transported to Vassar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watterson said.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

"At this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be failure to yield the right-of-way on the part of the GMC, however, the investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit," Watterson said.

Anyone who was in the area of Route 22/Reservoir Road in Pawling and thinks they may have witnessed the crash itself or the events leading up to it, they are urged to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by:

Dutchess County Medical Examiner

New York State Police

Town of Pawling Fire Department

Empress Ambulance Service.

