36-Year-Old Millbrook Man Killed In Crash Was HS Basketball Standout

Dutchess County resident Tyler J. McEnroe, of Millbrook, died on Sunday, December 10, in Hyde Park after losing control of his 1997 Subaru Hatchback and overturning.

Tyler worked as a landscaper at Marshall Landscaping in Millbrook, according to his obituary.

Born on February 7, 1987, in Sharon, Connecticut, he was the son of Timothy McEnroe of Millbrook and Marian Maggiacomo of Cambridge, Maryland.

He graduated from Millbrook High School in 2006 and attended Elmira College.

In high school, he played on Millbrook's Section 9 boys basketball championship team.

The varsity baseball team he was a member of won the NYS Eastern Regional Championship.

Tyler was also an avid fan of the New York Knicks.

In addition to his parents and Tim’s companion, Meghan Miller, he is survived by a brother, Corey McEnroe, and his fiancée, Aja Macone, of Millbrook; five aunts, Lee McEnroe of Millbrook, Patricia Letterio and her husband, James, of Beacon, Theresa Maggiacomo of Millbrook, Susan Maggiacomo of Pasadena, California, and Nancy Granda and her husband, Rudy of Tampa, Florida.

He is also survived by four uncles, Raymond McEnroe III and his wife, Sharon, of Millerton, Peter Maggiacomo, and Gerald Maggiacomo both of Millbrook, and Edward Maggiacomo of Dayton Beach, Florida, as well as several cousins.

Tyler was predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Barbara McEnroe and Edward and Ann Maggiacomo.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia.

In place of memorial contributions, the McEnroe family encourages a good deed for someone in need.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.