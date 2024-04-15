Fair 57°

A 19-year-old man has been charged with allegedly inducing a child under 17 to perform sexual acts in the Hudson Valley.

Kathy Reakes
Daniel N. Montesdeoca, age 19, of New York City, was arrested on Thursday, April 11, in connection with a recent investigation into the sexual performance of a child.

Montesdeoca was taken into custody after a month-long investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. 

At this time, he is accused of inducing a child less than 17 years old to perform sexual acts over the Internet, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Montesdeoca was charged with:

  • The use of a child in a sexual performance (felony),
  • Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (felony)
  • Criminal contempt

 After being processed, Watterson said he was arraigned before the Town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $20,000 cash or a $40,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving  Montesdeoca is urged to contact Detective Cohen at 845-486-3827 or jcohen@dutchessny.gov

Information can also be provided through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com; all information will be kept confidential.

