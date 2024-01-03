Overcast 39°

ID Released Of Man Whose Body Was Found At Dock In Verplanck

A man whose body was pulled out of the Hudson River at a dock in Northern Westchester weeks after he jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge has been identified by authorities. 

The man's body was found at the Steam Boat Dock in Verplanck, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
by Ben Crnic & Kathy Reakes

Westchester County Police discovered the body of Scarsdale resident Donald Baker, age 49, at the Steam Boat Dock in Verplanck on Hardie Street on Friday, Dec. 29, according to authorities. 

Baker was identified as the man who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge closest to the Rockland County side on Friday, Nov. 24 around 6:40 a.m., Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 3. 

On the day he jumped, Baker left his vehicle, walked up to the bridge, and jumped. 

Authorities confirmed that Baker's death was a suicide, Hicks said. 

