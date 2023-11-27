Fair 50°

Man Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge

The body of a man who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge has not been recovered.

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m., Friday, Nov. 24 closest to the Rockland County side.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the man left his vehicle and walked up the bridge and jumped.

Westchester County Marine Patrol responded along with the State Police Marine Unit to search for the victim.

Hicks said the man's body has not been recovered as of Monday, Nov. 27.

The man has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

