In an announcement on Tuesday, April 16, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department advised residents that there has been a spike in thefts from unlocked cars within the village.

According to the department, police received over 18 reports of these incidents within a single night.

To protect against these thefts, police gave the following tips:

Lock your vehicle even when parked in your driveway or other seemingly safe areas;

Remove any valuables from your vehicles, as items like wallets, electronics, or keys left in plain sight can entice thieves;

Park in well-lit and populated areas when possible, as dimly lit or secluded locations can give criminals cover;

Report suspicious activity to Croton Police at (914) 271-5177.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.