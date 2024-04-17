Fair 51°

Croton-On-Hudson Reports Rise In Thefts From Unlocked Cars

A police department in Northern Westchester is warning residents of an uptick in thefts from unlocked vehicles. 

Police in Croton-on-Hudson are reporting a rise in thefts from cars.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kris
Ben Crnic
In an announcement on Tuesday, April 16, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department advised residents that there has been a spike in thefts from unlocked cars within the village. 

According to the department, police received over 18 reports of these incidents within a single night. 

To protect against these thefts, police gave the following tips:

  • Lock your vehicle even when parked in your driveway or other seemingly safe areas;
  • Remove any valuables from your vehicles, as items like wallets, electronics, or keys left in plain sight can entice thieves;
  • Park in well-lit and populated areas when possible, as dimly lit or secluded locations can give criminals cover;
  • Report suspicious activity to Croton Police at (914) 271-5177. 

