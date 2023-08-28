Heating Malfunction Causes 130-Degree Temps In Croton-On-Hudson Home

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 26 just before 10:30 p.m., when members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department were called to a residence on the south end of the village for a reported odor of smoke.

Arriving crews soon found that a heating equipment malfunction had caused temperatures in the home's upper levels to swell to over 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Firefighters then remained at the residence for almost two hours in order to ventilate the house and cool it off, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.