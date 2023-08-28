Overcast 70°

Heating Malfunction Causes 130-Degree Temps In Croton-On-Hudson Home

Firefighters were called to a Northern Westchester home after a heating malfunction caused temperatures to rise to over 130 degrees inside the residence. 

Members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department had to respond to a home after a heating malfunction caused temperatures inside to rise to over 130 degrees. Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 26 just before 10:30 p.m., when members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department were called to a residence on the south end of the village for a reported odor of smoke.

Arriving crews soon found that a heating equipment malfunction had caused temperatures in the home's upper levels to swell to over 130 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Firefighters then remained at the residence for almost two hours in order to ventilate the house and cool it off, the department said. 

