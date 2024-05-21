Firefighter Injured During Blaze At Croton Residence

The incident began on Thursday, May 16 just after 6 p.m., when Croton-on-Hudson firefighters raced to a home on Memory Lane for a reported blaze.

Within minutes, crews were at the scene and confirmed that a fire had begun in the residence's garage. Firefighters then stretched a hose to the garage while also searching the home for residents.

The blaze was soon extinguished and firefighters began opening up walls, ceilings, and the flooring to make sure all hidden hot spots were also put out.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the fire. However, no residents were injured, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said.

Other departments to send help during the fire included the Ossining, Yorktown, and Briarcliff Fire Departments, in addition to Croton EMS, Croton Police, Ossining EMS, and the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services.

