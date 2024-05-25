New Assistant Superintendent Named At Hendrick Hudson School District

In an announcement on Thursday, May 23, the Hendrick Hudson Central School District revealed the appointment of Steven Garcia as its new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development.

Garcia, who currently serves as Executive Director for Human Resources & Leadership in the Pelham Public Schools, will begin his three-year probationary term with the Hendrick Hudson District on Monday, July 1.

The position will be Garcia's latest role in his 30-year career, during which he has also served as Pelham's Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Personnel; Assistant Principal at Byram Hills High School; Principal at Valhalla Middle School; Supervisor of Secondary Social Studies in Harrison; and a high school social studies teacher.

He also holds a doctorate from Teachers College, Columbia University.

"Dr. Garcia joins us with a distinguished background in educational leadership and a proven track record of fostering transformative relationships within school communities," Hendrick Hudson Superintendent Michael Tromblee said of the appointment, adding, "Throughout his career, Dr. Garcia has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to enhancing the educational experiences of both students and educators."

"We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our school district," Tromblee continued.

