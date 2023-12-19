Woman Killed Driving On Flooded Roadway In Catskill

Emergency crews in Greene County were called at around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, for a vehicle submerged in floodwater in Catskill, near Cauterskill Road.

State Police said troopers found a Chevrolet SUV off the east shoulder of the roadway submerged in water near Kaaterskill Creek.

They attempted to reach the car but were kept back by the strong current.

Members of the agency’s Underwater Recovery Team were brought in with an airboat and began recovery operations.

They eventually recovered the driver, identified as 76-year-old MaryAnn Hyland, of Leeds. She was found dead in the driver’s seat.

A preliminary investigation found that Hyland was pulled off the roadway by floodwater, police said. The vehicle was then stopped by several trees.

At the time, signs were up indicating that Cauterskill Road was closed due to water on the roadway, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News10.

Monday’s storm brought heavy rain to much of the area and set a new daily rainfall record of 2.13 inches at Albany International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The old daily record of 1.52 inches was set in 1887.

