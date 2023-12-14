Fair 50°

SHARE

'Tragic Loss': Business Owner, Wife Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Windham Roadway

Friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a beloved business owner and wife from the region following her untimely death in a car crash.

<p>Olivia Giordano was killed in a single-car crash on&nbsp;Mitchell Hollow Road in Windham on Saturday, Dec. 9.&nbsp;</p>

Olivia Giordano was killed in a single-car crash on Mitchell Hollow Road in Windham on Saturday, Dec. 9. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook user Olivia’s Wine & Spirits Windham NY/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The Greene County wreck happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the town of Windham on Mitchell Hollow Road.

New York State Police said Olivia Giordano, age 42, was driving a Mercedes Benz northwest when she failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

Giordano, of Schoharie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of her death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media, including from the Windham Chamber of Commerce, where she was known from running her business, Olivia’s Wine & Spirits.

“There are few words to express our sadness as we announce the loss of one of our members, Olivia Giordano, owner and founder of Olivia's Wine and Spirits,” the chamber said on Facebook.

“Olivia was not only a member, but a good neighbor, friend, and successful business entrepreneur, the entire Windham community mourns this sudden and tragic loss.”

The chamber remembered Giordano as “a friend to all,” saying she was quick with a smile and enjoyed chatting about wines, spirits, and animals.

“She will be greatly missed, our thoughts and prayers go to her husband, Robert Giordano, her family, and all who loved her.”

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE