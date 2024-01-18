Snowplowing Truck Hits, Kills Woman In Coxsackie Parking Lot

The Greene County incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Coxsackie at the Peppertree Apartments.

According to sheriff’s officials, a 66-year-old New Baltimore man was using a pickup truck to plow snow in the building’s parking lot when he struck a woman while backing up.

The 70-year-old Coxsackie woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had not released her identity as of Thursday, Jan. 18.

The incident is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.