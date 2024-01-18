Fair 38°

Snowplowing Truck Hits, Kills Woman In Coxsackie Parking Lot

A woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck outside an apartment complex in the region.

A 70-year-old woman died after being struck by a pickup truck plowing snow outside a Coxsackie apartment complex on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Note: this is not the truck involved in the incident.

Photo Credit: Canva/Elena Photo
Michael Mashburn
The Greene County incident happened at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Coxsackie at the Peppertree Apartments.

According to sheriff’s officials, a 66-year-old New Baltimore man was using a pickup truck to plow snow in the building’s parking lot when he struck a woman while backing up.

The 70-year-old Coxsackie woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had not released her identity as of Thursday, Jan. 18.

The incident is under investigation. 

